GROUPON SURVEY RESULTS: Everything You Need To Know About How People Use Daily Deals

With Groupon generating multiple billions this year in sales, and on track for a $25 billion IPO, we thought it would be good to take a look at how people are really using the daily coupon service.Last week we surveyed readers about Groupon and daily deals sites. We received 943 responses. Of that, 811 people said they subscribe to Groupon.



From there we filtered our results to only count those who said they use Groupon. What follows is our analysis of the results.

The key takeaways:

Groupon is in a very competitive space. Of the people that use Groupon, 72% say they subscribe to LivingSocial as well. Sounds bad, but this could be an industry with a few players, not a winner take all.

Groupon is generating over $50 per person in gross sales from 65% of the people we polled. Considering it has 50 million users and growing, that’s very good.

Our respondents think they will use Groupon less in the future than they do today. Suggests to us Groupon has to deliver better deals and products.

Nobody really cared about Groupon’s lame Super Bowl ads.

