GROUPON SURVEY RESULTS: Everything You Need To Know About How People Use Daily Deals

Jay Yarow, Leah Goldman
andrew mason

Photo: AP

With Groupon generating multiple billions this year in sales, and on track for a $25 billion IPO, we thought it would be good to take a look at how people are really using the daily coupon service.Last week we surveyed readers about Groupon and daily deals sites. We received 943 responses. Of that, 811 people said they subscribe to Groupon.

From there we filtered our results to only count those who said they use Groupon. What follows is our analysis of the results.

The key takeaways:

  • Groupon is in a very competitive space. Of the people that use Groupon, 72% say they subscribe to LivingSocial as well. Sounds bad, but this could be an industry with a few players, not a winner take all.
  • Groupon is generating over $50 per person in gross sales from 65% of the people we polled. Considering it has 50 million users and growing, that’s very good.
  • Our respondents think they will use Groupon less in the future than they do today. Suggests to us Groupon has to deliver better deals and products.
  • Nobody really cared about Groupon’s lame Super Bowl ads.

The vast majority of our readers, who are a tech savvy bunch, said they use Groupon. (Plus, few people are going to click into a survey about Groupon if they don't use it.)

Groupon is a very young company, as reflected by the fact that 80% of the group said they have used it for less than a year.

A third of users open almost none of the Groupons they get.

Groupon users are a promiscuous bunch, dabbling in a number of daily deals services.

LivingSocial is the clear number 2 here, with 72% of Groupon users also using LivingSocial.

Most people have purchased 1-5 Groupons.

Good news for Groupon, many of our respondents say they don't buy deals from rivals.

Uh-oh ... our users say they won't use Groupon more in the future. Presumably, Groupon can try to change their minds with better deals and new products.

65% of people survey say they have spent over $50 on Groupons and daily deals.

Groupon prides itself on its goofy ad copy, but most people don't really care about it.

Good news for Groupon! Nobody cares about its flubbed Super Bowl ad campaign.

And now see what it's like to work in the Chicago headquarters

Tour Groupon, The Funniest Startup We've Ever Been To >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.