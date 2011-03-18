How Do People REALLY Use Groupon? Help Us By Filling In This Survey!

With Groupon hurtling towards a $15 billion IPO $25 billion IPO we thought it would be good to take a look at how people are actually using the service.



We’ve put together the following survey. Please fill it in and we’ll publish the results in a week or so. Thank you!

Create your free online surveys with SurveyMonkey, the world’s leading questionnaire tool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.