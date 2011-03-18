How Do People REALLY Use Groupon? Help Us By Filling In This Survey!

Jay Yarow

With Groupon hurtling towards a $15 billion IPO $25 billion IPO we thought it would be good to take a look at how people are actually using the service.

We’ve put together the following survey. Please fill it in and we’ll publish the results in a week or so. Thank you!

