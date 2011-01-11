Groupon Wanted To Buy A Super Bowl Ad, But They Were All Sold Out

We thinks the Pats are in the Super Bowl … or maybe we’re trying to jinx them?

Groupon wanted to follow in Google’s footsteps and run an ad during the Super Bowl, but the big game was all sold out, Ad Age reports.So, instead it’s going to settle for a pre-game ad.



This will just be the start of an ad push in “traditional” venues for Groupon.

Ad Age says Groupon is working with Crispin Porter & Bogusky, so we can expect some funny and weird ads.

Considering Groupon is built on off kilter humour, we’re excited to see what sort of ads it cooks up for TV.

