Photo: Flickr/Hubert Burda Media

Groupon is suing two of its former employees, accusing them of taking trade secrets to Google, Bloomberg West host Emily Chang reports.These employees, Brian Hanna and Michael Nolan, now work on Google Offers, Google’s Groupon clone.



They are former sales managers.

Groupon is not suing Google.

