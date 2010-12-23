Ok Groupon, Here's What You Do Now

Here's the single most important thing that Google wanted to buy in Groupon: the world's biggest opt-in database of leads of small businesses that want to advertise online.

That alone is probably worth more than $6 billion. Google can still get access to that.

How?

Well, today Groupon spends incredible amounts of money on Google ads to acquire the email addresses of consumers. Its well-funded but less-successful rivals have bid up prices to a level where if Groupon had gotten started today, it couldn't have grown. Group buying is probably the most effective form of advertising ever invented for small businesses, but search ads are still a close second, and Google can't reach the small businesses who would profit by buying them. It would be wholly consistent with Groupon's mission to sell Google's products in exchange for steep volume discounts on ad buying. Google could even put a Groupon email form straight on relevant search pages. This would help small businesses, help Google and help Groupon widen the lead with its rivals.

Groupon should do the same with Yahoo, Microsoft and AOL and others who also have great search products and/or tons of email users who would love to become Groupon subscribers, and possibly even media partners. It would be a nice to have for Groupon, not a must have, but it would help them widen the lead with their competitors in a big way.