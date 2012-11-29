Groupon Stock Soars After CEO Andrew Mason's Conference Appearance

Photo: Michael Seto for Business Insider

Groupon’s stock rose 12% this afternoon after CEO Andrew Mason spoke at our Ignition conference.



In the interview, Mason responded to reports that the Groupon board might fire him.

Mason said he would fire himself if he didn’t think he was the right guy for the job. He also said that he cares a lot more about the success of the business than he does about any particular role at the company. And he laid out Groupon’s long-term vision and opportunity.

There are three possible interpretations of the stock’s reaction to Mason’s remarks:

Investors were encouraged by Mason’s composure, vision, and forthrightness, and reassured about the prospects for Groupon’s stock. Investors took Mason’s remarks to mean that he might be replaced by someone who is a better fit for the job. Random market fluctuation.

You can watch the interview below and draw your own conclusion. Here are some of my thoughts.

