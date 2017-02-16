Groupon is soaring after its revenue beat

Scott Olson/Getty Images Workers work on projects at Groupons international headquarters on June 10, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.

Groupon is up after reporting fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday morning.

The company announced revenue of $US934.9 million, which was ahead of the $US912.8 million that analysts were anticipating.

However, Groupon lost $US0.09 per share, missing the $US0.02 loss that was expected. On an adjusted basis, Groupon earned $US0.07 per share.

The company said it added around 5 million customers in its core US market and now has 31.2 million customers in North America and 52.7 million customers globally.

Groupon expects to exit 11 countries as part of its streamline and simplify initiative, and the company expects to report these countries as discontinued operations beginning in first quarter 2017.

For the full year 2017, Groupon expects gross profit to be in the range of $US1.30 billion and $US1.35 billion, an increase of $US40 to $US90 million compared to full-year 2016 results.

Groupon also expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $US200 million and $US240 million, an increase of $US16 to $US56 million compared to full-year 2016 results.

Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!

NOW WATCH: People with these personality traits have more and better sex



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.