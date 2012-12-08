Groupon Soars Thanks To A rumour Google Might Buy It

Groupon’s stock was up 23% today.



Bloomberg is reporting there’s speculation that Google might take over Groupon.

Two years ago, Google wanted to buy Groupon for $6 billion, but was rejected. Today, the company is worth $3 billion. While growth has slowed, its core business is bigger. Google might think that it could buy Groupon, shutter the underperforming businesses and fix the flaws.

Or, this could just be chatter. Bloomberg doesn’t really source where the speculation is coming from.

