Groupon Starts Groupon Academy For Writers

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

One key aspect of Groupon‘s success that’s often overlooked is the great copywriting in its daily deal emails, which helps it stand out from its hundreds of competitors and keeps people subscribing and buying. The company employs armies of copywriters, most of whom come from creative writing and journalism, as opposed to marketing or business writing.Now the company has Groupon Academy, says The Atlantic, which helps train both new and current writers, and helps them write more creatively than the vast majority of marketing departments would countenance. Groupon Academy isn’t just a program but actually continues throughout a writer’s time at Groupon.



As The Atlantic points out, we previously named Groupon one of this year’s most innovative alternative storytellers, quoting Thrillist CEO Ben Lerer who said Groupon might actually be the most well-read publication today.

We’re pretty sure the creative writing tips from the great writers at Groupon would be more useful to a writer’s career than whatever it is they teach at journalism school. Not to mention the fact that you get paid (and presumably get stock options into a $6 billion dollar company), instead of going into debt.

A few days back, we also uncovered Groupon’s secret copywriting guide. You can read all about it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.