Groupon rockets up 25% after crushing expectations

Groupon Groupon CEO Rich Williams

Shares of Groupon, the local-deals shopping site, are up as high as 25% to around $4.73 in after-hours trading after reporting a quarter that blew away analyst estimates.

Here are the important figures, per Groupon’s earnings release:

Net loss of $51.7 million, or $0.01 per share versus loss of $0.02 per share expected

versus loss of $0.02 per share expected Revenues of $756 million versus revenues of $711 million expected

Groupon also says in that release that it added one million new customers in the last quarter, more than any quarter in the last two years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.