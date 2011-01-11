Groupon Buys Up Competitors In Israel, South Africa, And India

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Fresh off its billion dollar funding round, Groupon has snapped up more international competitors, this time in Israel, South Africa and India. (Here’s TechCrunch)Israeli site Grouper is less than a year old and mostly serves Tel Aviv. Meanwhile Indian site SoSasta is already in 11 cities despite having been launched just three oaths ago, and South African company Twangoo has the most cities of any daily deal site in South Africa. All the sites will transition to the Groupon brand.

Groupon’s aggressive international expansion is impressive. We can’t think of a company — ever — that is so aggressive about going international so big, so fast. This especially considering the fact that Groupon’s local daily deals need a huge on the ground salesforce. That expansion has come with growing pains but is still very impressive.

Groupon likes to acquire internationally. It previously bought daily deal sites in East and Southeast Asia, Europe, Latin America, Russia and Japan.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.