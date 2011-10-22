Groupon Sets Its IPO Date

Mark your calendar: November 4, 2011. That is the date Groupon will go public on NASDAQ. The daily deals site, according to the Wall Street Journal, is looking to raise $621 mn in capital, which would give the company a valuation of $11.4 bn. The offering range is $16 to $18. Groupon will trade under the symbol GRPN.



Also interesting is the fact that Groupon announced its Q3 2011 results – the company is close to break-even. The loss of $10.6 mn, down year over year from $49 mn, may indicate that the company has its marketing spend under control, though it could be a temporary pre-IPO measure. Meanwhile, revenue was up sharply from the same period last year, from $81.8 mn to $430.1 mn (a good sign).

