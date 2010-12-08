LEAKED: Here's Groupon's Secret Copywriting Guide

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

We just found a Google Doc that seems to be an internal (but public) Groupon document that sets outs its “strategies” for achieving the “Groupon voice.” That document is their secret sauce, if you will.A big part of Groupon’s success is its editorial voice. In a market where there are so few barriers to entry, it’s important for customers to trust and love Groupon’s brand, and a big way they do that is thanks to the quirky humour of their copy on the deals.



We originally found it on Hacker News and can’t vouch for its authenticity, although we do hear it’s authentic (and we think it would be pretty weird for someone to make something like this up). We’re trying to dig up more info.

Since we assume the document might be taken offline soon, we’re reproducing it here.

