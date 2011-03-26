Groupon: No, Our Revenue Didn't Just Fall Off A Cliff

Photo: Flickr/Groupon

Groupon is fighting back against two reports that recently surfaced claiming its U.S. revenue was clobbered in February.It is telling people February revenue was $103 million in the U.S., up from $92 million in January, TechCrunch reports.



TechCrunch previously reported Groupon’s U.S. revenue was $62 million for February based on a source that was scraping Groupon’s site and aggregating data. That would have been a steep drop on a month to month basis.

Other than TechCrunch, Jim Moran of Yipit was also forecasting a rough February for Groupon. His analysis relied on the top markets for Groupon. It’s possible sales are off in the top markets, but up in the rest of Groupon’s markets.

