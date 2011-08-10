Groupon's Updated IPO Filing: Big Revenues, Big Losses, Lots Of Banks Underwriting It

Groupon has filed an amended S1 filing with the SEC this morning, filled with all sorts of new information.



The filing shows more gains in revenue and email subscribers on a quarter over quarter basis, with losses flat — but still big — over the same period.

The daily deal company generated $878 million in gross revenue for the second quarter of the year. Of that, Groupon’s revenue, or as it calls it, “gross profit” was $341 million.

Gross revenue in Q1 was $644.7 million, and gross profit was $270 million.

Groupon’s net income loss was $102.7 million, which is right in line with the previous quarter’s loss of $102.7 million.

The company added 32 million email subscribers for the quarter, and it now has 115 million subscribers.

It dropped the sketchy “Adjusted Consolidated Segment Operating Income,” or ACSOI as was expected.

In addition to all that, Groupon has seemingly hired every bank in the world to underwrite this IPO.

Here is the big list of all the banks attached to the filing: Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Allen & Co, BofA/Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank Securities, William Blair & Co, Citadel, Loop Capital, RBC Capital, The Williams Capital Group.

Other stats from the filing:

Groupon now has 9,625 employees.

It sold 32,525,739 Groupons last quarter, which is 4.4 million more than the quarter prior. (Nice to see growth, but puts that 115 million subscriber number in perspective. How many people actually use Groupon after subscribing?)

International email subscribers are bigger than North America

International revenue was $535.1 million and North America revenue was $342.9 million for Q2

Competition is affecting Groupon: the pool of North American merchants is down for the quarter. The pool of international merchants grew, but this is a big deal. It seems to show the pressure of other daily deal sites is affecting Groupon. (More on this here.)

The company’s free cash flow for the first half of 2011 was $36.8 million.

Photo: SEC





