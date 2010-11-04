Groupon Releases A Mobile App For Merchants To Handle Redemptions

Groupon has developed a mobile app for merchants to handle redeeming and tracking deals sold on the site, the company just announced.



The app, available for free in the Android Market, and soon in the iTunes App Store, will let merchants scan Groupons from mobile devices, and to track their promotions’ performance in realtime. Groupon says it will send out thousands of Android phones and iPod Touches with the app preloaded, to make handling Groupons as simple as possible.

Training merchants is a serious issue for daily deal sites. When staff at a restaurant aren’t prepared for a Groupon and don’t know how to handle it, users get angry. Small business owners aren’t always all that tech-savvy, so creating an app and shipping them devices to walk them through it all makes a lot of sense.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.