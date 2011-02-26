Pocket Change: Groupon Raises Another $16.2 Million

Photo: The DEMO Conference/Flickr
After raising almost a billion dollars, Groupon has raised a minuscule amount (for them): $16.2 million, according to an SEC filing uncovered by TechCrunch.It’s unclear whether this is a new mini-round or part of their previous mega-round. Maybe it’s from Starbucks founder Howard Schultz who just joined the company’s board?
Don’t miss our tour of Groupon, the wackiest startup we’ve visited →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.