Pocket Change: Groupon Raises Another $16.2 Million

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
andrew mason groupon

Photo: The DEMO Conference/Flickr

After raising almost a billion dollars, Groupon has raised a minuscule amount (for them): $16.2 million, according to an SEC filing uncovered by TechCrunch.It’s unclear whether this is a new mini-round or part of their previous mega-round. Maybe it’s from Starbucks founder Howard Schultz who just joined the company’s board?

Tagged In

groupon sai-us