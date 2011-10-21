HEY, GROUPON HATERS, analyse THIS: Groupon Breaks Even In Q3

For the past six months, just about every pundit in the world has piled on Groupon, denouncing it as a crappy, fraudulent Ponzi scheme that will ultimately collapse in a heap.At the heart of this collective dismissal has been the conviction that Groupon will “never make money.”
Well, those self-assured pundits will be a bit quieter this morning.
Groupon just reported its Q3 results.
Here are some highlights:
“Gross billings” growth (formerly Groupon’s “revenue”) was very strong, rising 24% sequentially to nearly $1.2 billion for the quarter.
“Revenue” growth was also solid, albeit distinctly slower than gross billings as a result of revenue mix (Groupon has launched several new, lower-margin products that took “shelf-space” away from the higher margin core local products). Revenue grew 9% sequentially to $430 million.
“Cumulative Customers” continued to grow rapidly, hitting 29.5 million, despite marketing spending dropping significantly.
“Marketing” spending dropped significantly sequentially, as Groupon cut back on its biggest expense — the one that everyone assured everyone else made it a “Ponzi” scheme.
“Free cash flow” increased to $60 million for the quarter, as Groupon continued to collect cash well in advance of having to pay its merchant partners.
And here’s the kicker:
Groupon basically broke even.
That’s right:
The company’s operating loss shrank from $101 million last quarter to $239,000 this quarter.
This suggests the company will soon be nicely profitable.
(The bottom line did benefit from some one-time gains, but the operating profits are also getting closer to break-even, especially when you exclude stock-based compensation. Excluding stock-based comp, adjusted operating losses were $2 million versus $60 million in Q2.)
So, analyse that, Groupon sceptics! Still think the company is going bust?
(We’ll have more analysis and full charts later this morning.)
