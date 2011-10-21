HEY, GROUPON HATERS, analyse THIS: Groupon Breaks Even In Q3

Henry Blodget
Andrew MasonThe Rodney Dangerfield of CEOs.

For the past six months, just about every pundit in the world has piled on Groupon, denouncing it as a crappy, fraudulent Ponzi scheme that will ultimately collapse in a heap.At the heart of this collective dismissal has been the conviction that Groupon will “never make money.”

Well, those self-assured pundits will be a bit quieter this morning.

Groupon just reported its Q3 results.

Here are some highlights:

“Gross billings” growth (formerly Groupon’s “revenue”) was very strong, rising 24% sequentially to nearly $1.2 billion for the quarter.

“Revenue” growth was also solid, albeit distinctly slower than gross billings as a result of revenue mix (Groupon has launched several new, lower-margin products that took “shelf-space” away from the higher margin core local products).  Revenue grew 9% sequentially to $430 million.

“Cumulative Customers” continued to grow rapidly, hitting 29.5 million, despite marketing spending dropping significantly.

“Marketing” spending dropped significantly sequentially, as Groupon cut back on its biggest expense — the one that everyone assured everyone else made it a “Ponzi” scheme.

“Free cash flow” increased to $60 million for the quarter, as Groupon continued to collect cash well in advance of having to pay its merchant partners.

And here’s the kicker:

Groupon basically broke even.

That’s right:

The company’s operating loss shrank from $101 million last quarter to $239,000 this quarter.

This suggests the company will soon be nicely profitable.

(The bottom line did benefit from some one-time gains, but the operating profits are also getting closer to break-even, especially when you exclude stock-based compensation. Excluding stock-based comp, adjusted operating losses were $2 million versus $60 million in Q2.)

So, analyse that, Groupon sceptics! Still think the company is going bust?

(We’ll have more analysis and full charts later this morning.)

SEE ALSO: THE TRUTH ABOUT GROUPON: Yes, It Can Make Money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

groupon sai-us