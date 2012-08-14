Groupon's Stock Crashes After A Revenue Miss

The Groupon numbers are out, and while they look decent, investor reaction is extremely negative.
Revenue is $568.3 million, which is a miss compared to street expectations of $578 million.
Adjusted EPS is $0.08, which beats analyst expectations of $0.03 EPS.
Midpoint guidance is for $600 million in revenue, which is just below the street’s expectations of $606 million.
Despite numbers that look OK on the surface, something problematic must be lurking below. It had a big after-hours crash. The stock fell almost 14% and is close to its all time low now.
UPDATE: Henry Blodget believes the stock is crashing because “billings” were down on a quarterly basis.
Here’s a “cheat sheet” of expectations from Citi analyst Mark Mahaney:
Photo: Citi
