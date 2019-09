A Groupon employee prays for a fat IPO.

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Amid the hubbub over Groupon raising $500 million, a report on DealBook says the company is planning an IPO in 2011.Will it be the only big tech IPO of 2011? Or will Zynga, Hulu, and Demand Media hit the public markets in a big way, too?



See Also: Putting Groupon’s Gigantic $950 Million Raise In Context

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.