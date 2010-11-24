Tour Groupon, The Funniest Startup We've Ever Been To (PHOTO TOUR)

It’s nice to see that Groupon hasn’t lost its sense of humour, despite massive growth in every sense — employees, revenue, worth, and public awareness.



Cofounder and CEO Andrew Mason is still quick to crack a joke whenever he can, and as you’ll see in our photo tour, Groupon’s comedy writers and improv actors still seem to have a firm hold on the company’s culture.

So what’s Groupon been up to since we last visited their office about a year ago? (Besides reportedly attracting acquisition interest from Google… Mason refused to deny that the companies are in deal talks.)

Now that Groupon has thousands of employees (up from 140 a year ago), a huge number of customers and retail partners, and much stronger brand recognition, the company is starting to think about how it can tweak its product to take better advantage of all of its assets.

Part of that is already showing up: personalised deals and “Groupon Stores,” a self-service deal platform for merchants who don’t make the company’s main feed of deals. Mason promises there’s more to come, but wouldn’t reveal any specifics.

The company is also experiencing some infrastructure challenges as it continues to grow like a weed. With about 1,000 staffers now in its Chicago headquarters, it has outgrown the building, and now has to hold all-staff meetings and training sessions at a church down the street. But that’s, as they say, a good problem to have.

