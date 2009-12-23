Get Your Groove On At $250 Million Groupon

In the old Montgomery Ward building along the Chicago River, quirky Groupon is building something cool — and huge.

What is Groupon? The company’s Web site (and daily email blast) offers a deal per day in 30 cities across America, usually from a local company, usually offering an in-person special. The “group” twist: The deal only kicks in if a large-enough group of people sign up for it — so call your friends and make sure they buy one, too.

In Chicago today, for example, Mexican restaurant Fuego is offering $25 worth of food and drinks for $10. The minimum group of 250 buyers “tipped” at 8:06 a.m., and so far, 689 people have bought the special.

It’s a popular service, especially in Chicago, where some 250,000 people are signed up for the mailing list. (Soon it’ll have more local subscribers than the Chicago Sun-Times.) Earlier this month, 4,243 people bought a “Chicago Chocolate Tour” for $22 (worth $40 at full retail.) On Nov. 20, 9,260 people bought $10 gift certificates to Pompei, an Italian restaraurant, for $5.

As you can imagine, with a paying user base like that, the company is making money. In just over a year since launch, the Internet startup has grown to become a real, big deal, with 140 employees, 2 million subscribers, 1 million “Groupons” purchased, and plans to do more than $100 million of gross merchandise sales in 2010. Its most recent financing — $30 million with Accel partners — valued the company at $250 million, cofounder and CEO Andrew Mason confirms to us.

Groupon is growing rapidly and getting ready to move into new offices in the same building for its next phase of expansion. We toured their offices yesterday, and brought our camera.

Click here to start the tour →

