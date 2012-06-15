People Are Actually Buying This Bizarre Groupon Deal

Photo: Groupon

There’s so much for new parents to worry about––from figuring out whether to paint the nursery pink or blue to stocking up on budget-busting baby accessories. Luckily, for a cool $1,000, Groupon will name your baby for you.



The name? Clembough.

Yes, this is real.

Per the deal:

“Upon your child’s birth, Groupon will relieve you of the burden of naming your baby by bestowing a specially selected, custom first name upon your infant son or daughter. Purchasers will e-mail Groupon with their voucher number, and we will e-mail you back with a name for your child based on the name’s aesthetic value and for how it might look emblazoned on a trophy one day—for a child named by Groupon will grow tall and proud, and he or she will be a beacon of hope in a world that is in such desperate need of one.”

Already seven customers have bought this deal and are apparently pleased with the results.

“My daughter is named Clembough and will one day be president of this continent. Thanks, Groupon!” wrote Deborah Rodbelt, mother of Clembough Rodbelt.

The deal expires tonight at midnight.

