Groupon Moves Closer To $15 - $20 Billion IPO

Photo: AP

Groupon has chosen Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to underwrite its IPO, which it is planning for later this year, the Wall Street Journal reports.The offering will be priced between $15 billion and $20 billion, and will raise as much as $1 billion in capital for the company.



The IPO is planned for the second half of 2011, probably the third quarter.

Groupon turned down a $6 billion acquisition offer from Google last year, and earlier this year raised about $950 million from a group of investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, and Kleiner Perkins.

Goldman and JP Morgan underwrote ZipCar’s wildly successful IPO today, but priced the shares too low, effectively bilking the company out of $50 million.

