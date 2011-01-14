Groupon Met With Bankers Today To Discuss A Potential Spring IPO

Photo: The DEMO Conference/Flickr

Groupon met with Wall Street bankers today to discuss a potential IPO for the spring, Kate Kelly at CNBC just reported.She was thin on details other than the meeting. She hears the offering could be in the range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion.



Previously, we had read reports of Groupon considering a fall IPO. Apparently, they’re thinking about moving it up.

Kelly didn’t mention which bank it was, but we would think it’s Morgan Stanley, which was said to be involved in Groupon’s latest huge round of funding.

