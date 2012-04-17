Groupon Makes An Acquisition To 'Build Something New'

Andrew Mason, CEO of Groupon

Photo: Flickr

Groupon has acquired Ditto.me, a service that helps you find restaurants, movies, and other things to do using your phone.In order to give the acquisition “100%,” Ditto.me is winding down its service as of April 30th and removing the app from the Apple and Nokia app stores.



The company is unable to reveal the specific details of what it’ll be working on with Groupon, but a tweet from Ditto founder Jyri Engeström says they’ll be working together to “build something new.”

