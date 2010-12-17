Groupon Looking For Hundreds Of Millions Of Funding After Blowing Off Google's $6 Billion Offer

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Now that Groupon has (smartly) decided to blow off Google’s $6 billion buyout offer, it is once again looking for financing, Bloomberg reports.The company is reportedly trying to raise “several hundred millions dollars” at a valuation less than $6 billion.



Who might invest? Kleiner Perkins, for one, which just led Twitter’s huge new round. Perhaps Andreessen Horowitz, which wants to do bigger deals. Or maybe even Google?

Groupon raised a big round this past spring from Digital Sky Technologies at a $1+ billion valuation, but has been an active spender this year, growing by several thousand employees and acquiring several companies.

So it makes sense that Groupon would now be in the market for another round of funding, so it can keep hiring and acquiring companies, and also lock in a much higher valuation on paper.

