Groupon Leaning Towards Sale To Google, But Is Now Shopping Google's Offer In The Press

Groupon has held talks with Google about an acquisition, Bloomberg reports, confirming an earlier report from Kara Swisher at All Things D.



Bloomberg has a few new details, though. Namely, Groupon is leaning towards a sale, but it might take until the end of the year to make up its mind.

Sounds to us like Groupon is trying to field better offers. So, eBay, Microsoft, or anyone else, now is your chance to own the company. It’ll cost you somewhere in the $4-$5 billion range, we think.

We wonder if this will backfire on Groupon. After all, last year around this time Yelp was in talks with Google for an acquisition. Those talks stalled, then Google walked away.

