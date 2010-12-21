Groupon Poaches Amazon Exec To Be CFO

Photo: Groupon

Groupon just announced that it hired Jason Child as its CFO.Child was previously VP of finance for international business at Amazon.



Groupon is doing booming business, and it should be preparing for an IPO in the next year or two.

Adding a seasoned exec in the CFO slot is a smart, logical move.

Child has experience at a public company, including some time in the Amazon “investor relations” department. Experience like that will be useful when Groupon goes public.

