Photo: AP

Groupon just lost a bidder, now that Amazon has made its move into the Groupon industry, pouring $175 million into LivingSocial, the biggest Groupon clone.Sure, it’s been pretty clear for a while now that the most serious bidder for Groupon is Google, and recent reports have said that Google could be offering $6 billion for Groupon.



But for Groupon, it must have been nice to know that if it needed any leverage over Google, it could have cozied up to Amazon and Jeff Bezos at any moment. Amazon is probably a more logical business fit for Groupon, anyway, and seems less likely than Google to screw Groupon up.

Now Google just got some leverage.

Will it lower its bid? Or just try to push Groupon into the deal quicker?

Will things get weird, and push Groupon toward taking another round of funding, or an IPO?

We’ll see!

Don’t miss our photo tour of Groupon, the funniest startup we’ve ever been to →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.