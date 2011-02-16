Groupon Trying To Hire Hulu's CEO To Head Its Breakneck Global Expansion

Photo: Business Insider

Groupon‘s international expansion is going at a breakneck pace, and they’re looking for a seasoned executive to head up global operations, Boomberg says. One candidate in particular they’ve approached is Hulu CEO Jason Kilar.To rewind, Kilar wrote a blog post and made comments about traditional TV that pissed off Hulu’s owners, traditional TV channels. Many people, including us, think that Kilar is trying to get himself fired.



Kilar has clearly had great successes building Hulu into an amazing site and beloved consumer brand, even though it remains to be seen whether Hulu will be successful as a business. We’re sure many companies would love to have him as a top exec.

