Groupon Is Testing A New $30 Per Year VIP Service

Groupon is offering a new “VIP” service that costs $30 a year.



A reader forwarded us the email below, and we’ve confirmed that it’s real with Groupon.

What do you get for $30 a year? Early access to deals, and ability to buy old deals, and refunds for any Groupon at any time.

A Groupon rep told us it’s testing the VIP service in a “handful” of markets and it’s aimed at “Groupon-addicts.” It’s not committed to rolling this out nationwide, but if consumers like it, Groupon will probably make it available to more people.

Would you sign up for this?

Photo: Business Insider

