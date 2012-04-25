Groupon Is Shaking Up Its Board

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Groupon is taking steps to fix some of its ways.The company is searching for new outside board members, Bloomberg reports.



It wants board members with experience as CEOs of public companies.

This will probably be the first of many changes coming to Groupon. We’ve heard the company will be filling in a few empty executive slots.

Groupon has had a bumpy ride as a public company and its hoping to bring in more experienced people.

We reached out to Groupon for a comment, but haven’t heard anything back.

