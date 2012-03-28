Groupon Is Hiring An Army Of Engineers In Silicon Valley

Groupon has some seats to fill out west

Groupon, which already has about 200 engineers working out of its Palo Alto office, is looking to hire as many as 100 more, boosting the Chicago-based company’s headcount out West, the company tells us.Groupon is going to host a big recruiting event for the office later this spring. The company is already buying billboards along the highways running from San Francisco to the South Bay.



The people who work for Groupon’s research and development office in Silicon Valley are mostly data analysts, technologists,and developers.

The office works mostly on mobile and merchant products, including some apps for Groupon Merchants like one that allows merchants to scan groupons with their iPhones. The Groupon Scheduler also came out of the Palo Alto office.

Because Groupon has grown the office’s headcount mostly through acquisition, about one-in-three employees out there are former CEOs or startup entrepreneurs.

Groupon’s 40,000 square foot Palo Alto office is the building where Google’s Android boss, Andy Rubin, built a company called Danger (which eventually sold to Microsoft). It’s also where Dreamworks came up with the Shrek franchise.

In typical joke-making Groupon fashion, the office’s first floor conference rooms are named for dangerous situations. Room names include “IRS Audit”, “Lion Tipping,” and “Zombie Invasion.”

