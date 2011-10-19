Groupon IPO Road Show Scheduled For Next Week

Andrew Mason

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Group-buying site Groupon will begin the company’s IPO road show next week.The company will begin the road show to pitch its upcoming IPO to investors as early as Monday or Tuesday next week, All Things Digital reports. It comes as Groupon is facing some scrutiny for accounting practices.



Groupon delayed its road show earlier in September due to turbulent market conditions.

Groupon filed for an initial public offering in June in order to raise up to $750 million. The company is currently valued at around $10 billion.

Groupon lost $101 million off $392 million in revenue, according to its most recent S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It has still not decided which stock exchange it will list its shares.

