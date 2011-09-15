Groupon IPO Back On! Roadshow Should Start In October

Photo: AP

Groupon’s IPO is back on, Evelyn Rusli at DealBook reports.After a slight delay due to market conditions, and potential SEC inquiries, Groupon is planning a late October or early November IPO. The roadshow should start by the middle of October.



As for the leaked memo from Andrew Mason that seemed to violate the company’s quiet period, Rusli says the SEC has worked out something with Groupon, and would could see it in an amended filing shortly. Groupon would have to also file new financial data to back up Mason’s claims.

Don’t Miss: Groupon Tries Sneaky Way Around The “Quiet Period” Rules — Think The SEC Will Notice?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.