How Entrepreneurs Can Cash-In On The Groupon Fad

Forbes recently reported that Groupon may be the fastest growing company ever. This is a company that has “tipped” and you can expect to read a lot more about it in the mainstream media as we get closer to the holiday shopping season in a few months.

If you are an entrepreneur, blogger, wanna-be entrepreneur, or wanna-be blogger – there is a clear opportunity for you to get yourself involved with Groupon and the new industry that has been created. A major key is to get in early – and with this niche still in its infancy – you have that opportunity. The other major key to to have passion for the niche and soak up everything that you can.

To become an expert in a niche – you have to have passion. Many people who had the passion early on to soak up everything they could about Twitter, have been able to carve out an entrepreneurial niche for themselves. So, if you can apply a passion and energy to a new emerging niche – you can create opportunity for yourself. The next question is what to do with that knowledge and passion to create a business, income source, or opportunity for yourself. Here, I will outline 5 things that you can apply your “daily deal niche” expertise too:

Write – There are boatloads of opportunities on the web to write for yourself. The easiest way which can offer you the most control is to blog. Word press and blogger offer extremely to use, free platforms to blog from. And, you can connect your own domain so that the user will feel they are on your own personal site as opposed to a blogger site. You can call your blog something like dailydealdude.com or groupbuyingtips.com. Just two ideas of available domains you can register. Once you get the blog going, write often with useful tips and info about this new niche. You can even eventually branch out and guest blog for other networks as a way to show yourself to be an expert in this field. Once you have your blog up and running, and traffic is flowing to it – you can easily connect your blog to a monetization solution so that you can continue to monetise your blog. Directory, guide, website – You can launch your own website to be a directory, guide, or source of info in regards to this new niche. This would be similar to blogging but by launching your own actual website – it may offer more opportunity for you. However, building a website is not easy, so you may have to hire help for this – whereas the blog route can most certainly be done by you. Another advantage to a website is that you can eventually turn it into something bigger – such as the ability to potentially sell deals directly on your site. So, this option would offer more risk and would be more work, but it could potentially offer more reward as compared to a blog. Remember, with a blog you need to write often to keep the blog going – websites – theoretically can be setup to run in more of an automated fashion – once they are established which again, takes time and effort. Consult – As this niche grows bigger – there will probably be opportunities to consult for other companies who want to involve themselves in this niche. If you are able to present yourself as an acknowledged expert in this niche – the consulting opportunities could be something you undertake. Affiliate – Daily deal sites involve transactions – purchases from the users. Whenever there are online transactions, affiliate marketing soon follows. There will be more and more opportunities for affiliates to get paid when they refer sales to daily deal sites. And, with many users not knowing about these daily deals, there probably will be demand for the deals you are able to get a cut of. Start your own deal site or deal application – The major deal sites cover every niche. Groupon may one day offer a discounted subscription to the New York Times while the next day they may offer a deal for 2 for 1 massages. There will be opportunity for entrepreneurs to mimic the group buying and/or daily deal model for specific niches. Potentially, your site could only sell/refer/publish deals that are sports related, entertainment related, etc…By getting into a targeted niche modelled around a large booming industry – you can create value for users and carve out a business for yourself. You can compare this to Twitter – you’ll find sites that display Tweets from only celebrities. You could also create some type of an application which makes it easier for users to utilise or take advantage of existing deals on the web. These ideas are more of a large undertaken that need to be well thought out and executed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.