Groupon Hires A VC: Greylock's David Thacker

Groupon just hired a VC away from one of its investors, Greylock Partners: Associate David Thacker will join Groupon’s product management team in Palo Alto, according to a post by Greylock’s David Sze.This is Groupon’s latest move as it grows its tech presence in Silicon Valley.



Thacker led the firm’s investments in Gowalla and 1000Memories, and helped the firm invest in Groupon, Cloudera, and Pandora.

Here’s Sze’s post:

We are always happy when our portfolio companies make good hires. And today we can testify to the fact that Groupon made a great one: our very own David Thacker.

Beginning today, David will be joining Groupon’s small but fast-growing product management team in Palo Alto.

It is extremely exciting to see graduates of our analyst, associate and principal programs find exciting opportunities for the next phase of their careers. David was previously at Google in product management and joined as part of our principal program. Typically a two-to-three-year program, it allows growing talents to see how we practice early-stage technology investing, work closely with our partners, get a view across our startups as they evolve and use their backgrounds to help those companies.

David made many significant contributions while he was with us:

* His analysis and advocacy were key components in our decision to invest in companies like Groupon, Cloudera, One King’s Lane, Redfin, TellApart and Pandora.

* After his promotion to associate partner, David led our investments in Gowalla and 1000 Memories.

* And last but not least, he spent countless hours meeting entrepreneurs, being a representative for Greylock in the start-up community and becoming a valued advisor to many companies across our portfolio.

Groupon’s meteoric rise is well documented and we are thrilled to be investors. Fittingly David was one of the staunchest internal advocates of the company early on. We look forward to having David as part of the extended Greylock family as he takes this next step in his career.

