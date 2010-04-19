Groupon Grabs $135 Million From DST And Battery At Valuation Above $1 Billion

From All Things D: Groupon, the social buying site that has become one of the hotter start-ups of late, has gotten a giant round of funding from the same Russian investors who backed social networking powerhouse Facebook and game phenom Zynga.



Digital Sky Technologies is the main funder of the round, but Battery Ventures is also participating.

