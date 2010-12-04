Groupon-Google Deal Falls Apart

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Google’s $6 billion deal to acquire Groupon has crumbled.As rumoured earlier, the deal has fallen apart, Kara Swisher reports.



“It’s as over as these things get,” Swisher reports, citing a person close to the situation.

Earlier, VC David Pakman had tweeted that there might have been a problem with the break-up fee that Google was able to offer Groupon, if the deal were held up or rejected by the government.

Of course, it’s possible that Google or its bankers are just using the press to get Andrew Mason and the Groupon side to take a lower or less favourable offer.

Don’t forget that earlier this year, Foursquare wound up raising money from Andreessen Horowitz even after the firm declared the deal dead… via Kara Swisher’s blog.

But it’s also possible that Groupon is the lucky one here.

Now it doesn’t have to deal with the possibility that Google will destroy its culture and business, and can continue growing like a weed. (Earlier, Swisher had reported that Groupon is actually on a $2 billion annual revenue run rate, making Google’s offer only a 3X multiple.)

Then, eventually, Groupon can either sell for more money, or go public.

