Groupon And Foursquare Are Working On A Big Partnership

Groupon and Foursquare are ironing out the last details on a big partnership, Liz Gannes reports at AllThingsD.



Presumably Groupon deals at certain places would be featured on Foursquare, and if a Foursquare user buys that deal Foursquare gets a cut. Groupon already has a similar deal in place with Foursquare competitor Loopt.

It’s a smart idea where everyone wins. Foursquare gets a partner with huge reach and some cash, Groupon gets a new customer acquisition channel and consumers get deals.

Foursquare and Groupon are so complimentary, in fact, that it would make sense for the two companies to tie up even further. A year ago, we went as far as to try to broker an acquisition through Twitter.

From a business perspective, both Foursquare and Groupon are about bringing together the internet, small local businesses and consumers, albeit in completely different ways. Some sort of partnership/investment/acquisition would be a great idea.

Don’t Miss: The Rest Of Our Unsolicited Strategic Advice For Groupon →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.