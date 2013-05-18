Groupon Founder Andrew Mason Says He's Seriously Recording An 8-Song 'Motivational' Album

Andrew Mason studied piano and was a music major at Northwestern.

Andrew Mason, Groupon’s founder who was ousted from the CEO position three months ago, made some announcements Thursday.



He said he’s lost weight, traveled, and planned to move to San Francisco. There, he’ll join startup accelerator Y Combinator as a part-time partner and found a new company.

He said he’s also spent some time in Los Angeles. For the past month, Mason says he’s been recording an 8-song album full of “motivational” music for new professionals.

Mason is known for pulling pranks, but he tells TechCrunch he isn’t fooling around this time. He’s really creating an album called “Hardly Workin’.” It hasn’t been released yet.

If he is indeed serious about his album, what will it sound like?

Mason studied piano at the Henry and Leigh Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University. There, he played in a rock band and directed his own rendition of Jesus Christ Superstar. So, who knows?

Here’s the statement Mason made yesterday about the album.

It was with this in mind that I spent a week in LA earlier this month recording Hardly Workin’, a seven song album of motivational business music targeted at people newly entering the workforce. These songs will help young people understand some of the ideas that I’ve found to be a key part of becoming a productive and effective employee. I’m really happy with the results and look forward to sharing them as soon as I figure out how to load music onto iTunes, hopefully in the next few weeks.

Here’s Mason playing the piano back in 2008, before he was a billionaire.

Here’s another of Mason showing off some serious dance moves. Maybe, if we’re lucky, he’ll produce some music videos too.

