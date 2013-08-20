Groupon Fires Rep Who Threatened To Write Bad Yelp Reviews About A Small Business

Groupon has fired a rep who threatened to have his friends write negative Yelp reviews about a small business owner who hung up on him.

The rep, Andy Johnston, is no longer working at the company, Groupon told Jason Del Rey at All Things D.

A business owner of Sauce in San Francisco posted his exchange with Johnston on Facebook:

Here’s the business owner’s reply:

The post received nearly 400 “likes.” Patrons expressed their support by posting positive reviews to Sauce’s Yelp page.

Groupon said the incident was isolated.

