"Groupon Raises, Like, A Billion Dollars" From Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, Greylock, And Others

Groupon just closed the second half of its $950 million financing round, TechCrunch reports.



Who’s in the round, besides DST, Fidelity, and Morgan Stanley?

According to TechCrunch, which has already viewed Groupon’s press release, new backers include Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Mail.ru Group, Maverick Capital, Silver Lake, and Technology Crossover Ventures.

Apparently, the press release will be called, “Groupon Raises, Like, A Billion Dollars.”

