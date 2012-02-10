Groupon Finds A New Executive To Handle Andrew Mason

An example of Groupon’s strange public image

Photo: Screenshot

Groupon is filling the communications hole in its executive ranks, hiring long-time public-relations executive Paul Taaffe, Bloomberg’s Douglas MacMillan reports.Taaffe is taking over for Bradford Williams who left Groupon at the end of August. He was on the job for just two months. He didn’t get along with CEO Andrew Mason.



Taaffe has nice things to say about CEO Andrew Mason, including that he’s incredibly talented and has matured quickly, and the two have begun working together to try and change the perception of Groupon by the public and investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.