HERE IT IS: Groupon Says It's Selling 30 Million Shares At $16-$18

Photo: Groupon

Thelatest pricing for Groupon shares is here and as everyone kenw already, it’s not as big as it used to be.It’s now raising, at max, $540 million, down from previous expectations of $750 million.



Groupon, Inc. is offering 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. This is our initial public offering and no public market currently exists for our shares. We anticipate that the initial public offering price of our Class A common stock will be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share. Following this offering, we will have two classes of outstanding common stock, Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The rights of the holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock will be identical, except with respect to voting and conversion. Each share of Class A common stock will be entitled to one vote per share. Each share of Class B common stock will be entitled to 150 votes per share and will be convertible at any time into one share of Class A common stock. Outstanding shares of Class B common stock will represent approximately 36.3% of the voting power of our outstanding capital stock following this offering.

Read the full, new S-1 filing here >

