Groupon Eyes Foursquare Territory And Acquires Location Database Startup, Hyperpublic

Hyperpublic, a New York startup that lets users tag people, places and things to specific locationa in its open database, has been acquired by Groupon.



Part of the team will be moving to Groupon’s California engineering offices; terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hyperpublic says Groupon is interested in its technology, not just its talent, which means Groupon may be moving into Foursquare’s territory. Foursquare lets users leave location-based tips when they visit a venue. Groupon may be interested in gathering user reviews or other details about venues itself.

To further its mobile expansion and possibly encrouch on Foursquare, Groupon recently snatched up another company, Kima Labs. Kima Labs is the maker of Barcode Hero and TapBuy, mobile applications for payments and reading barcodes.

Hyperpublic was founded by Lerer Ventures General Partner Jordan Cooper along with Doug Petkanics two years ago.

Cooper says the move is a win for both the team and all of Hyperpublic’s investors including Lerer Ventures, SV Angel, RRE Ventures, NextView Ventures, Thrive Capital, SoftBank Capital, and Hudson River Angels.

