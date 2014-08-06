Groupon Is Crashing

Groupon shares were down as much as 15% after hours Tuesday.
The Chicago-based daily deals firm reported sales of $US751.6 million versus $US762 million expected.
Earnings per share came in at $US0.01, in line with expectations.
Gross profit was $US389.9 million up 1.3% from the same period a year ago.
Worldwide billings increased 29%, and the firm says they’re now at their highest level ever.
