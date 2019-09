Today has not been a good day for Groupon — it’s down more than 8 per cent to a brand new low well under the $7 mark.



It’s coming off a huge downgrade from Evercore Partners’ Ken Sena, who thinks Groupon’s management misrepresented Groupon’s Q1 results on the company’s earnings call.

