Yikes! New Groupon COO Already Leaving

Groupon’s new COO Margo Georgiadis is already leaving the company after five months on the job, Groupon just announced on its blog.Georgiadis came to Groupon from Google, and that’s where she’s returning according to Groupon’s blog. She will be President, Americas. Previously she was VP of Global Sales Operations.



This is the second COO Groupon has lost in a short time frame. It had to hire Georgiadis in April after ex-Groupon COO Rob Solomon left the company. He had been COO for a year.

With Groupon’s IPO looming in the not too far off future, this sure seems like a bad sign.

Groupon tried to deter the inevitable criticism by saying on its blog that it has added 8 new executives this year, which is 57% of the total executive team. Unsaid by Groupon is that seven of the executives are still there Groupon, so let’s not freak out.

Here’s Georgiadis’ note from the blog:

“Groupon is a great company and I feel privileged to have worked there even for a short time. It was a hard decision to leave as the company is on a terrific path. I have complete confidence in the team’s ability to realise its mission.”

